Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

TEVA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 13,819,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $16.57.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 589,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 379,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 627,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

