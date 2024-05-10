The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

GS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.52. 1,822,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

