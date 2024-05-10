The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 1.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 21,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 90,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RMR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $754.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.