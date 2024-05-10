Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 205.3% in April

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

