Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 205.3% in April

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
