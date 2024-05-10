Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 146.4% in April

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the April 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trainline Stock Performance
Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Trainline has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.12.
Trainline Company Profile
