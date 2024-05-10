Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Up 146.4% in April

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the April 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Trainline has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.