Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.1 %

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 24,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.00. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

