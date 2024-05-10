TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,882 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 6.62% of TriNet Group worth $397,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $539,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,097.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $539,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,097.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,427 shares of company stock worth $3,875,024 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

