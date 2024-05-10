Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 0.5%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.66 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.77). 305,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 500,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.76).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of £240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.89 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.94.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

