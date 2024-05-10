Truist Financial Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $180.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. 1,874,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.