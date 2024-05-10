Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $57.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN remained flat at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

