Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 605.8% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Umicore Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,161. Umicore has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.