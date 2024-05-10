Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.95.

UAA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 6,605,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

