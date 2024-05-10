Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,783 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

