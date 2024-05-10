Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 695,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,545. The firm has a market cap of $511.88 million, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.