Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE remained flat at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,786. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

