USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NYSE USDP remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
