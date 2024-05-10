Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.32. 649,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,199 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,036. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

