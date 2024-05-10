V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.68. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

