Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

