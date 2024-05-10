Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. 111,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $188.92 and a one year high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

