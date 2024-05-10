Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,001 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after buying an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 933,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAND traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,369. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

