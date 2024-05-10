Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,999 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Sempra Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SRE traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.01.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.