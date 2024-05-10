Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $96.23. 5,326,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,436. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.