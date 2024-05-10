Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $220,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.00. The company had a trading volume of 841,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $543.13.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

