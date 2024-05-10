Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BROS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 5,743,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,066. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

