Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,849. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

