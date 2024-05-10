Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,108 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $108.35. 3,200,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

