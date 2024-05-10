Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Netflix by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.87. 2,651,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,177. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.61 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.72.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

