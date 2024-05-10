Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 7,525,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,789,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

