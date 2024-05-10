Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

FIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,416. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.