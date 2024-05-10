Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 391,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,150,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.82. 581,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

