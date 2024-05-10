Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 218,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 90,085 shares.The stock last traded at $243.17 and had previously closed at $242.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.71.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

