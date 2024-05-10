Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,834,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $707,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $509,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 3,871,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.