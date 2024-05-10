Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.82. 845,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,478. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

