Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

