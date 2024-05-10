Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. 194,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

