Velas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.18 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Velas has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $917,408.36 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00055628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,588,344,519 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

