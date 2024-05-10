Verge Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $94.85 million and approximately $44.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,732.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00709787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00132307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00043509 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00217162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00101474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

