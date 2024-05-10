VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
