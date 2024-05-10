Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

