Vestor Capital LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,332.80. 1,629,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,864. The company has a market cap of $617.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $617.99 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,309.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

