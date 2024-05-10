Vestor Capital LLC Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $431.48. The company had a trading volume of 858,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.10.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.