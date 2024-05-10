Vestor Capital LLC Has $744,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

