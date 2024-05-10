Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

