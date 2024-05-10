Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

