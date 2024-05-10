Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. 627,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

