Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 10,500.0% in April

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 10,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.7 %

VONOY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.79. 25,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,767. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4329 per share. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Vonovia’s payout ratio is -10.07%.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.