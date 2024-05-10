Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down to $116.47

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.47, but opened at $107.25. Walt Disney shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 12,844,189 shares.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

