WashTec (ETR:WSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €43.00 ($46.24) and last traded at €42.80 ($46.02), with a volume of 13858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($43.87).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $572.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.69.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.