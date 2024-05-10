Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE UP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,699. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

